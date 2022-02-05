Rousey Competes In Dark Match After SmackDown

Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey officially challenge Charlotte Flair to a SmackDown women’s championship matchup at WrestleMania 38. The show ended with Rousey trapping on-screen authority figure Sonya Deville in an armbar.

Fans in Oklahoma City were treated to even more Rousey as the Baddest Woman on the Planet teamed up with Naomi to take on Flair and Natalya in tag team action. Rousey scored the win for her team after trapping Natty in her signature armbar.

Another dark match saw the Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) defeat the pairing of the Viking Raiders and former WWE champion, Drew McIntyre.