Notes on Matt Hardy, Michael Hayes, Keith Lee, and Mia Yim

– On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy spoke about his and Jeff Hardy’s relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, who was a manager for The Hardys early in their WWE careers. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Matt Hardy on how Michael Hayes was like a “wrestling daddy” for him and Jeff: “He was our wrestling daddy, we learned so much from him that in some ways we were his kids. I almost do that same thing with Private Party. I joke with them all the time, them being my two oldest kids as opposed to my actual genetic family. Michael did that with us and we still oftentimes, when we talk to him, says ‘Hey wrestling daddy, what’s up man?’ He was very proud, he was very proud of us and he knew we came a long way in a short amount of time.”

Hardy on the parallel with Private Party: “That was immediately my mindset when I was talking about doing things with Private Party. They actually grew up fans of The Hardy Boyz, we were their favorite team and to be able to work with them was almost the same scenario where they did all this cool acrobatic, athletic stuff but they needed to work on their fundamentals more and also be more aggressive. That’s what I tried to instill in those guys, to make sure they look physical and tighten up their game from a realistic standpoint.”

