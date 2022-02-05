Notes on Konnan, Ian Riccaboni, and AEW teaming with AHA

– As previously reported, Konnan recently had to have heart surgery due to COVID complications and confirmed that he needed a kidney replacement. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Konnan’s health issues are said to be ‘very serious’ as the problems with his kidneys have worsened. Both of his kidneys are weaker and he will have to go on dialysis.

– ROH play-by-play Ian Riccaboni issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today alerting fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but is now finally testing negative. Riccaboni credits the vaccines for keeping the experience relatively light for him, comparing it to a headache or runny nose.

Tested negative 8 days after my positive test last Thursday. Feeling great! If anyone were to get COVID, may they have the same speedy recovery and minimal symptoms my family and I had. I believe the vaccines made this little more than a headache and runny nose for us.

Due to ROH being on hiatus Riccaboni has been spreading his commentary talents elsewhere, including stints with IMPACT, GCW, and an upcoming date with NJPW. He’s called several of ROH champion Jonathan Gresham’s title defenses, and even appeared for Gresham’s TERMINUS Pro promotion.

According to the report, two prospective donors were found, but they have to wait and see if he is compatible with one of them.

– AEW’s new partnership with the American Heart Association includes performers wearing co-branded T-shirts Friday on ‘Rampage’

