Nia Jax says many fake their vaccination status

As previously noted, WWE released 18 wrestlers from the main roster and NXT on November 4th 2021. It was reported that several wrestlers including Nia Jax were possibly released due to not being vaccinated.

Nia (Lina Fanene) became a trending topic on Twitter as she responded to a fan’s comment about her anti-vaccination Instagram post from last year…

“Hahaha! I stand by that too. Honey, if you really think that all your favorites don’t feel the same as I do, you’re sadly mistaken. I know a lot of people in many professional sports that just paid & got a real card from a doctor..sooooo”