News on Lance Storm and Matt Cardona

Feb 5, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Matt Cardona will be part of GCW Astronaut at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12. The show will also include a match for the original ROH World title between Jonathan Gresham and Blake Christian. That match was meant for The WLRD on GCW, but Gresham was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to back out. Others advertised for the event include EFFY, Allie Katch, AJ Gray and Tony Deppen.

Lance Storm is back working for Impact Wrestling

When asked about his (Lance Storm) role in the company (Impact Wrestling), Storm said:

“Producer, coach, whatever you want to call it.” Regarding if he’s part of the booking team, “I’m quite sure Scott is willing to hear an idea or two if I happen to suggest one, but that is not part of my current job description.”

