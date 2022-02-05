News on Lance Storm and Matt Cardona

– Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Matt Cardona will be part of GCW Astronaut at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12. The show will also include a match for the original ROH World title between Jonathan Gresham and Blake Christian. That match was meant for The WLRD on GCW, but Gresham was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to back out. Others advertised for the event include EFFY, Allie Katch, AJ Gray and Tony Deppen.

– Lance Storm is back working for Impact Wrestling

When asked about his (Lance Storm) role in the company (Impact Wrestling), Storm said:

“Producer, coach, whatever you want to call it.” Regarding if he’s part of the booking team, “I’m quite sure Scott is willing to hear an idea or two if I happen to suggest one, but that is not part of my current job description.”