Melina reflects on memorable Rumble night in emotional social media post

She might have been in the Royal Rumble for under a minute but Melina did get her full entrance and a memory that she says will cherish forever.

In a post on Instagram, Melina thanked all the women in the back and the fans for allowing her to have that moment at the start of the Rumble, coming in at #2 and share the ring, albeit shortly, with Sasha Banks.

“In wrestling there may be moments where a storyline is taken away, you’re taken out of a segment, times are cut, your match gets scrapped and/or you get treated like you you don’t matter enough to be used,” Melina wrote. “But at that Rumble, the crowd reaction, the love I felt and all the kind words that were said, THAT was pure & real.”

She said that even if everyone erases her from history or take her time from the ring, that moment at the Royal Rumble will be “something that no one could ever take away and it will stay in my heart for all eternity.”

Melina also thanked Sasha Banks for giving her a magic moment and couldn’t imagine a more perfect opponent to start the Rumble and make her WWE in-ring return with.

“Ughhhh! What could have been,” she concluded.