2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Match of the year?

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (27%, 150 Votes)

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (25%, 142 Votes)

Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson (15%, 85 Votes)

Lucha Bros vs. Young Bucks (9%, 51 Votes)

Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (7%, 38 Votes)

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (6%, 31 Votes)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay (4%, 25 Votes)

Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi (4%, 23 Votes)

Serena Deeb vs. Riho (2%, 10 Votes)

Christian Cage/Jurassic Express vs. Super Kliq (1%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 559

Past winners:

2020: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)

2019: Cole vs. Gargano (TakeOver: New York)

2018: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte – Evolution

2017: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

2015: Nakamura vs. Ibushi – NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 9

2014: Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville (NXT Takeover R Evolution)