2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Match of the year?
Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (27%, 150 Votes)
Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (25%, 142 Votes)
Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson (15%, 85 Votes)
Lucha Bros vs. Young Bucks (9%, 51 Votes)
Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (7%, 38 Votes)
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (6%, 31 Votes)
Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay (4%, 25 Votes)
Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi (4%, 23 Votes)
Serena Deeb vs. Riho (2%, 10 Votes)
Christian Cage/Jurassic Express vs. Super Kliq (1%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 559
Past winners:
2020: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)
2019: Cole vs. Gargano (TakeOver: New York)
2018: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte – Evolution
2017: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)
2015: Nakamura vs. Ibushi – NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 9
2014: Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville (NXT Takeover R Evolution)