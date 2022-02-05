Jon Moxley Returning to NJPW Soon

Jon Moxley is headed back to the ring for NJPW.

NJPW has announced that Moxley will be in action at their Windy City Riot show on Saturday, April 16 from the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois.

As seen below, NJPW released a promo from Moxley where he calls himself the boogeyman of the promotion. He challenged the company to bring their best. There is no word yet on who he will be wrestling that night.

Moxley, a former two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has not wrestled for NJPW since the NJPW Strong tapings in Philadelphia last October, where he teamed with Eddie Kingston for a Street Fight loss to Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki.

Tickets for NJPW Windy City Riot will go on sale at 1pm ET today. Others announced for the show include Jay White, FinJuice, Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, Tomohiro Ishii, Tom Lawlor, Jonah, Fred Rosser, and Brody King.