Eddie Kingston: “If the doctors would clear me, I would go”

In a recent interview on the WrestleTalk Podcast, Eddie Kingston discussed his current injury status, when he expects to return to the ring, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Eddie Kingston on his current injury status:

“The injury is great. I’m ready to go right now. If the doctors would clear me, I would go, I would just have to protect (my eye) the whole time. I’m also used to that. I’ve had this injury before. On the independents, you have to go, I gotta make money and pay rent. My eye before…what happened was, I had the match, things happen, it’s not ballet, we’re fighting and I like to keep it as realistic as possible. I blew my nose and my eye swelled up. I said, ‘Oh, it’s an orbital, without a doubt.’ I’ve had it before. I wanted to ask the AEW doctor, ‘is it alright if I cut it again?’ ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘I cut it, don’t do things for a little bit, and then I’m fine.’ He’s like, ‘No, go to the doctor.’ That’s what I would do on the independents, I would cut it a little, get the blood or the air out and then work the next day.”

On when he expects to return to the ring:

“I want to come back now. This is not my call. Now, I’m with a major company. It’s their call. I’m a product of them and they are paying me. They don’t want to send out something that is injured that they are paying or they don’t want to risk their investment in me or get me re-injured. I’m a product. I don’t mean to make it sound so cold, but it’s reality. We’re pieces to a machine.”