2/3/22 Impact Wrestling Viewership

Impact Wrestling saw its rating and viewership dip after last week’s spike, while the rating for NJPW was up. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 114,000 viewers for Thursday’s episode. Those numbers are down 60% and 37.3% from last week’s show, which itself was a massive spike from the previous weeks.

Impact’s numbers were more around the rest of the numbers for 2022 to date, which has done a 0.02 or 0.03 demo rating for the first three weeks of the year and an average of 114,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, NJPW drew a 0.02 demo rating as well with 60,000 viewers. The demo rating was up a tick from the previous week’s 0.01, while the audience was down 9.1% from last week’s 66,000. The demo rating falls right in the average of the show’s current run on AXS TV to date, while the overall viewership is the low so far.

