WWE premium live events audience jumps big on Peacock

During the conference call with investors yesterday, WWE President Nick Khan provided some interesting numbers on viewing figures from Peacock compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 numbers when WWE Network was a standalone service in the United States.

The numbers are compared to 2019 because that was the last time they had fans back in arenas and obviously 2020 and 2021 had none of that.

Money in the Bank, which was the first event back with fans, had a 25% higher viewership on Peacock. SummerSlam had a 30% jump, Extreme Rules had a 20% increase, the Saudi Show picked up a whopping 75% jump, and Survivor Series was almost 25% higher than 2019.

This year’s Royal Rumble also had a big increase and was up nearly 45% compared to the 2020 Royal Rumble which was the last WWE pay-per-view in the United States before the pandemic.

Data provided by Peacock to WWE shows that over 3.5 million fully paid Peacock subscribers watched WWE content since they moved over in March 2021. The WWE Network standalone service had a total of 1.1 million subscribers in the United States before the move to Peacock was executed.

Talking about the idea to move to Peacock, Khan said that WWE expanded its audience and viewership, led by a strong in-ring product and the right partner and platform which has created wins for all parties.

“Our deal with Peacock also marked a strategic pivot for our company to fully focus on our wholly owned intellectual property and a completely unique content that Vince and WWE have created for the past 35-plus years,” Khan said.