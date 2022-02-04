WWE looking to sell Network region by region to the service that makes most sense

WWE President Nick Khan said that the company is looking region by region to sell the WWE Network to the partner that makes most sense in that particular territory rather than sell the WWE Network to one major streaming service worldwide.

Answering question about monetizing the Network in more countries, Khan said we should be on the lookout for more countries to be announced “in the not-too-distant future” and the reason why they went with Disney in Indonesia is because the service is particularly strong there.

“Now you have really the U.S.-based companies expanding all at the same time, give or take. So we wanted to wait for that, and I think we’re going to be in good shape in a couple of months,” Khan revealed.

WWE announced last week its first deal with Disney+ similar to what Peacock has in the United States.