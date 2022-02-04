New match for WWE Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss has been announced for WWE Elimination Chamber.

This will be a rematch from McIntyre’s win at WWE Day 1. As we’ve noted, WWE wrote McIntyre out of the storylines at Day 1 with an attack by Moss and Happy Baron Corbin, so that McIntyre could undergo testing by doctors. McIntyre returned in Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, a few months earlier than expected, and continued the feud with Moss and Corbin.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw McIntyre come to the ring and reveal how a doctor told him the day after WWE Day 1 how he definitely would not make the Royal Rumble, and probably wouldn’t be ready for WrestleMania 38. McIntyre said he looked the doctor in the eye, told him to kiss his ass, and got right to work with his recovery, doing rehab three times per day. McIntyre admitted that The Rumble didn’t go as planned, and teased a future showdown with Brock Lesnar, noting that they are now 1-1. Corbin then interrupted McIntyre’s promo and taunted him while Moss tried to perform a sneak attack from behind. McIntyre caught Moss, and the segment ended with Drew dropping Moss with a Claymore Kick. He then warned that he will make Corbin’s life a living hell each week, and this is just the beginning.

WWE later confirmed McIntyre vs. Moss for Elimination Chamber, and posted photos of Moss bleeding a bit backstage after suffering a cut on his face from the Claymore Kick.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from SmackDown:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss