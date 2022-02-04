IMPACT Wrestling offers head coaching job to Sean Payton

filed to GERWECK.NET:

IMPACT Wrestling today offered its Head Coaching job to Sean Payton starting with the two live IMPACT shows in New Orleans on February 19-20, the pro wrestling company confirmed.

Payton is the winningest head coach in New Orleans Saints history, taking the 2009 team to a memorable Super Bowl victory. He stepped down in January after 15 seasons with the Saints.

IMPACT Wrestling presents NO SURRENDER live from the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana on Saturday night, February 19, with multiple championship matches already announced. The NO SURRENDER Main Event features an IMPACT World Championship title defense for Moose, himself a former 7-year NFL player, against W. Morrissey. NO SURRENDER will stream live on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.

On Sunday, February 20th at the Alario Center – located 12 miles away from the Caesars Superdome, Payton’s former home with the Saints – IMPACT will have live matches for its flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, which airs every Thursday night on AXS TV.

“Sean Payton is a legend in the New Orleans area, so we’re thrilled to invite him to be the first-ever IMPACT Wrestling Head Coach,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “I’m sure every wrestler could learn something from Sean Payton, who won 152 regular-season game as the Saints head coach.”

Terms of the offer were not disclosed, but D’Amore confirmed that IMPACT will make a donation to Son Of A Saint following the IMPACT shows in New Orleans.

Son of a Saint is a New Orleans-based nonprofit charity that supports fatherless boys through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships. Son Of A Saint, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this past December, was founded by Sonny Lee, whose father, Bivian Lee Jr. was a cornerback for the New Orleans Saints from 1971 to 1975 before dying in 1984 at age 36.

IMPACT World Champion Moose and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will be visiting with Son Of A Saint mentees on February 9th and a group of the Son Of A Saint youngsters will be attending the IMPACT show on February 20th.

Full responsibilities for Payton as the IMPACT Head Coach were not announced.

Tickets for the IMPACT Shows in New Orleans are now on-sale