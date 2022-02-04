Gangrel gets married

Feb 4, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel (David Heath) tied the knot with his partner Susan Nelson on Wednesday of this week.

As seen below, Gangrel and Sue were married on the beach in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area. Several wrestlers attended the ceremony, including Miro and Sinn Bodhi.

Gangrel and his bride are currently on their honeymoon in the Ventura, California area.

Stay tuned for more. You can see several photos below:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ruthie Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal