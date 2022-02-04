2/4/22 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno

Cole drops Uno with a high boot, and then delivers rights and lefts on the mat. Cole stomps Uno in the corner and chokes him over the middle rope. Cole slams Uno to the mat and goes for a kick, but Uno counters with a hanging neck-breaker. Uno delivers a back-elbow, followed by a clothesline and a knife-edge chop. Uno beats Cole down in the corner, but Cole comes back with a boot to the midsection. Uno kicks Cole in the face and goes for a senton, but Cole gets his knees up. Uno comes back with a rolling elbow and comes off the ropes, but Cole drops him with a knee strike. Cole kicks Uno in the face, and follows with a superkick. Cole lowers his knee pad and delivers the Boom for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Cole

-After the match, Cole names all of the guys he has beaten so far in AEW. Cole says he is still undefeated in singles action, and the Lights Out Match against Orange Cassidy doesn’t exist. He says a new, different, and ruthless Adam Cole now exists in AEW, and he will start taking what he wants. Cole says he wants respect and is one of the best pro wrestlers on the planet and has been for years. Cole says he has traveled the globe and won World Championships for years, and at the end of the day he always ends up becoming the guy and ends up running the show. Cole says there is one more thing that he wants, and that is the AEW World Championship.

—

The AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, and Smart Mark Sterling are backstage. Sterling says Cargill’s last two title defenses have taken her record to 26-0, and she will defend the title against soon to go to 27-0. Cargill asks who is going to step up to the challenge.

—

Match #2 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Isiah Kassidy (w/Marq Quen and Matt Hardy)

They lock up and Guevara backs Kassidy into the ropes. They have a clean break, and then lock up again. This time, Kassidy backs Guevara into the ropes and chops him after the break. Kassidy takes Guevara down, and then follows with an arm-drag and a dropkick. Guevara slaps Kassidy in the face, and they exchange quick shots. Kassidy delivers a shot to Guevara’s ribs, but Guevara comes back with a dropkick that sends Kassidy to the floor. Guevara takes Kassidy out with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Guevara chops Kassidy in the corner, but Kassidy comes back and sends Guevara to the apron. Guevara dodges a shot from Quen, but Hardy drops Guevara with a Side Effect on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kassidy has Guevara in a rear chin-lock in the ring. Guevara fights back and drops Kassidy with a few clotheslines. Guevara delivers a knee strike and goes for the GTH, but he can’t lift Kassidy. Kassidy comes back with an elbow to Guevara’s ribs, but Guevara meets him in the corner with a boot to the face. Guevara goes up top, but Andrade El Idolo’s music hits and he comes to the stage with Jose, and then they make their way to the ring. Kassidy cuts Guevara off, but Guevara knocks him back down. Guevara goes for the 450 Splash, but Kassidy dodges it and takes Guevara down. Kassidy delivers a Backstabber and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Kassidy gets Guevara on the apron, but Guevara meets him with a back elbow. Guevara goes for a springboard, but Kassidy guillotines him on the top rope and takes him out with a dive. Kassidy gets Guevara back into the ring and connects with a senton to Guevara’s back. Kassidy goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Kassidy goes for the Twist of Fate, but Guevara counters with a back-slide for two.

They exchange enzuigiris, and then Guevara delivers another in the corner. Guevara takes Quen out with a moonsault and then drops Kassidy with the springboard cutter. Guevara goes for the cover, but Kassidy kicks out. Guevara delivers the GTH and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara

-After the match, Hardy, Quen, and Idolo get into the ring and surround Guevara. Darby Allin’s music hits, and he rushes the ring and gets in Idolo’s face. Allin backs up next to Guevara as the A.H.F.O. leave the ring. Allin and Guevara get face-to-face, and Allin looks at the AEW TNT title belts and gives them a few pats as Guevara has them on his shoulders.

—

QT Marshall cuts a promo and says he is tired of hearing about Hook. Marshall says next week, he will send someone for Hook.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Kris Statlander. Statlander says it is about time that Leyla Hirsch starts acting like a professional, but Hirsch lays her out with a chair to the back. Hirsch delivers a knee strike with the chair, and then walks away as Red Velvet runs in to check on Statlander.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa

Rosa delivers a dropkick into the corner, and follows with shots against the ropes. Rosa drops Martinez to the mat and connects with a few quick elbow drops. Rosa chokes Martinez over the rope and connects with a guillotine leg drop. Rosa slams Martinez into the barricade, and follows with a snap suplex on the floor. Rosa gets Martinez back into the ring and stomps her a few times. Rosa connects with cross-face shots and keeps control as the show heads to commercial.

Back from the break, Martinez is in control now as both women are up top. Martinez drops Rosa with an avalanche Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out. Martinez slams Rosa into the corner and goes for a BT Bomb, but Rosa counters with a knee to the face. Rosa delivers a slam, but Martinez rolls to the floor. Rosa follows her out and slams her face-first into the ring steps. Rosa deliver a shot, but Martinez rakes her eyes and hits her with a led pipe, and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Thunder Rosa

—

A vignette for Serena Deeb airs.

—

Schiavone interviews Martinez backstage. She says she told everyone she was here to to Rosa out by any means necessary. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Rebel walk up and Baker says that’s not what they discussed. Hayter gets confused and Baker says she had to find someone to get the job done. Baker says Sterling might have handed Martinez the check, but she signed it. Martinez says she took care of Rosa, but Baker tells her to not let Rosa beat her again or she will make sure Martinez’s stint in AEW is shorter than in her last job. Martinez gets in her face, but Baker, Hayter, and Rebel walk away.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Championship – Texas Death Match: Adam Page (c) vs. Lance Archer

-Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match

-Tony Khan makes a major announcement

-We hear from MJF

-Inner Circle Team Meeting

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (c) vs. The Gunn Club

-Hook vs. Blake Li

—

Match #4 – FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) (w/Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Jay Lethal

They lock up and Starks sends Lethal off the ropes. Lethal drops him with a shoulder tackle and they lock up again. They back into the ropes and the corner, and then exchange side-headlocks. Lethal drops Starks with another shoulder tackle, but Starks slaps him in the face. Lethal takes Starks down, and they exchange shots on the mat. They brawl to their feet and continue exchanging shots. Lethal chops Starks into the corner, but Starks comes back with chops of his own. Lethal counters back with another chop, and then stomps Starks down in the corner. Lethal goes for a suplex, but Starks counters and delivers an elbow strike to Lethal’s head. Starks runs the ropes, but Lethal trips him to the floor. Lethal dives and sends Starks into the barricade. Lethal does it a second time, but Hobbs gets in his face. Lethal tries to slam Starks into the ring post, but Starks slides under the ropes and drops Lethal with a clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.