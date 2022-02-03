WWE setting Pop-Up Store in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week

WWE will be having a Pop-Up Store set up in Los Angeles from February 4 to February 14 with exclusive merchandise only available on location.

The shop is being set up on the corner of Melrose and Fairfax at 700 N. Fairfax Ave. Los Angeles-inspired apparel, championship titles, hats and so much more will be available. WWE Pop-Up Store Los Angeles is a cashless store and only credit cards will be accepted.

The store will operate from 9AM to 6PM during weekends and from 10AM to 6PM during weekdays.

With the NFL Super Bowl taking place at the SoFi Stadium, setting up shop in the area was a good idea to take advantage of the thousands in town for the big event.