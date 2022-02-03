Undertaker likely to be the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class

It was previously reported that the current plan is for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to air after right Smackdown on March 31st.

In an update, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that both Smackdown and the HOF will take place at the American Airlines Center. According to Johnson, it’s believed that the HOF “will not be a separately ticketed event, but something that will be a free addition to the Smackdown taping.” Johnson also mentioned that the idea is to air the show on the WWE Network/Peacock from 10:30 EST to Midnight.

No names have been announced as of Wednesday, February 2nd. During his podcast last year, Booker T commented on how The Undertaker would be the right person to headline the 2022 class in Dallas…

“I think it’s time. There’s no reason to wait, and you know, we know that’s the way the ballots go, The Undertaker is retired, his name has come up. Is he a first ballot Hall of Famer? Of course. I think that would be the perfect place to actually do it, the crowd’s going to be back in the arena, it’s going to be sold out, and it would be perfect time.” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)