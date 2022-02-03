RAW and NXT on Syfy to feature limited commercials

WWE NXT and WWE RAW will reportedly have limited commercials on Syfy next week.

Monday’s RAW and Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 are being pushed from the USA Network to Syfy due to coverage of the Winter Olympics. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men reports that the episodes will be presented with limited commercial breaks.

It was also noted that there will likely be more picture-in-picture commercial breaks, at least with NXT.

The February 14 Valentine’s Day edition of RAW, which is also the Elimination Chamber go-home episode, and the February 15 Vengeance Day edition of NXT will also air on Syfy due to Olympics coverage on the USA Network. There’s no word yet on if those episodes will also air with limited commercial interruptions.

The only item announced for Monday’s RAW from the Ball Arena in Denver is a Quiz Bowl between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. Randy Orton and Riddle will earn a rematch for the titles if they win the Quiz Bowl.

Tuesday’s NXT will be the go-home show for the Vengeance Day special. Matches announced include Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton, Sarray vs. Dakota Kai, LA Knight vs. Sanga, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Kay Lee Ray with the title on the line, plus two semi-finals matches in the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic – MSK vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, and The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Stay tuned for more.