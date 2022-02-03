Notes on Mustafa Ali, Lita, and Bailey

– Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE a few weeks ago, and it was reported that the company wouldn’t be honoring that request. A new report has emerged with a potential reason why the promotion doesn’t want to let him go.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fight Select, WWE sources used the term “value” as the reason for continuing to keep the SmackDown star under contract. It was also reported that he still has well over a year left on his contract although the exact expiry date wasn’t mentioned.

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley commented on Lita returning as an active wrestler while Bayley is currently out with an injury. Lita will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Bayley wrote: “Another amazing legend returning to action while I’m out injured??!!?!! Y’all are making me blush.”