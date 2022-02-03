Nia Jax comments on not getting vaccinated for Covid-19

WWE released 18 wrestlers from the main roster and NXT on November 4th 2021. It was reported that several wrestlers including Nia Jax were possibly released due to not being vaccinated.

During an appearance on the Oral Sessions podcast, Nia Jax addressed the matter…

“I stood my ground on certain things that I know that they weren’t happy about. I was choosing not to go and get the vaccine. It was a personal choice.”

“I remember sitting down with Vince because the entire two years I was there, we were tested every day, and I never popped positive. I never had COVID the whole time. It was like, ‘Well, kid, you’re not going to be able to fulfill some of your contractual duties’. I was like, ‘Well, if that’s the case, then that’s the case.’ Like, it’s a business, and I understand you got to run your business. But that’s when I was like, you know, I feel really good because of the decision for myself. I stood by how I felt. I always go by my gut feeling. If it doesn’t feel right in my stomach. I just can’t force myself to do something I don’t feel good with. That’s just how I’ve lived my entire life.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)