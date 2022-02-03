JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve added to this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

Feb 3, 2022 - by James Walsh

Impact Wrestling has announced a new matchup for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV featuring JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve. The new episode airs on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona
* Non-Title Pure Rules Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin
* Jake Something, Speedball Mike Bailey, Madman Fulton, & Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey, Jay White, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa
* JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alyx Sky

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal