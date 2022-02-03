JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve added to this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
Impact Wrestling has announced a new matchup for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV featuring JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve. The new episode airs on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:
* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona
* Non-Title Pure Rules Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin
* Jake Something, Speedball Mike Bailey, Madman Fulton, & Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey, Jay White, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa
* JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve
Thursday 8/7c on an all new #IMPACTonAXSTV!@JONAHISHERE vs @steveofcrazzy w/@Taurusoriginal/@FearHavok/@WeAreRosemary!@IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/OvH1grilM7 pic.twitter.com/dsSFWj1FJy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2022