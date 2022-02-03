Jade Cargill: “I don’t take criticism when people tell me I’m green”

In an interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast), Jade Cargill spoke about the criticism about her lack of experience and said she will still get casual viewers to watch AEW.

She said: “I would say I’m still fairly new. Let’s be real, 26 matches compared to my peers who’ve done 100-plus matches and have done this for years and years, I’m still new. I don’t take criticism when people tell me I’m green. That’s fine, that’s great. For somebody that’s so green and doing what I’m doing and put in the position I’ve been put in, that’s like, thank you. I’m being compared to people who have been doing this for so many years. I’m green like money. I bring the money into the house. Regardless, if somebody’s watching TV at 10 o’clock at night just flipping through the channels, let’s be real, if they see my fine ass, they’re going to stop. You know what they’re going to do? They’re going to see my Instagram handle. After every one of my matches, my followers go up. Every single time. Whether that’s you looking at how fine I am, whether that’s you seeing me kill it in a match, whatever it is, I’m bringing in the money. Even if people talk crap about me, good or bad, thank you. Keep bringing it. Keep me trending, I could care less. But, I’m fairly new. I’m still learning on the job. Every match there is something I’m learning that I never knew before. Like my first time using a chair, ever, I took that bad. Now if I ever have a chair in my hand from here on out, I know what to do. I’ve been put in some rough and tough situations but I thank Tony Khan for having the trust and belief in me because a lot of people wouldn’t. At the end of the day, people are going to crap on me regardless because I am new and because, literally, I came out of nowhere. That’s fine and I bring on the hate, but I’m still new.“