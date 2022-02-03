Dwayne Johnson to star in opening film for NBC’s Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Everyone wants a piece of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. And that includes NBC as the network tapped the former WWE champion to star in the opening film for NBC Olympics’ enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China this Friday, February 4 at 8PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

As viewers get set to watch Team USA walk in the Parade of Nations, Johnson narrates the opening film — entitled “I Dare You” — which tells the story of how young athletes dare to pursue the fastest, highest, most high-stakes events on snow and ice.

“Our athletes representing Team USA at this year’s Winter Olympics are some of the most talented and determined men and women in the world,” said Johnson. “They have dedicated their lives to their sport, pushing through injuries and personal setbacks, training through the toughest of conditions, to rise up and join the elite who have the opportunity to represent their country in the most iconic competition in the world. It’s my honor to once again be asked to participate in the presentation of the Opening Ceremony. And on behalf of our country, I will proudly introduce our U.S. Olympians to the world as they take that first step of defining their legacy.”