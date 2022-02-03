CM Punk suffers first loss in AEW at the hands of MJF

CM Punk suffered his first singles loss since January 2014 last night on Dynamite as MJF got the upper hand on Punk in the main event of Dynamite live from Chicago.

In a match that lasted almost 40 minutes, MJF beat Punk twice actually, the first time by choking him out and then by pinning him. The first decision was reversed and the match was allowed to continue after the referee noticed that MJF cheated by choking Punk out with a hidden tape.

But he got the win in the second part of the match after Wardlow handed MJF his Dynamite diamond ring while everyone was distracted and then MJF hit Punk in the head for the cover. This time, the referee didn’t notice and MJF was declared the winner.

Since this was not a clean win, it opens the possibility of a rematch between the two at the upcoming AEW pay-per-view next month.

The last time CM Punk lost in a singles match was on the January 6, 2014 episode of Monday Night Raw, with Roman Reigns pinning him on the Old School Raw themed episode.