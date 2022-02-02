Tony Khan, Adam Cole & others appear at Chicago Bulls game

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative brought some of his wrestlers to the United Center for Tuesday’s Chicago Bulls NBA game.

AEW was represented by AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Adam Cole, Shawn Dean, and Khan. The group was there to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the nearby Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The AEW group was billed as “Superstars of AEW” on the jumbo screen. They participated in a celebration on the court, and spent some time with Chicago’s mascot, Benny The Bull. The game saw Chicago defeat the Orlando Magic 126-115.

AEW thanked the The Bulls and the arena on Twitter, writing, “Thank you to the @chicagobulls @UnitedCenter for welcoming #AEW’s @ShawnDean773 @TBSNetwork champion @Jade_Cargill Women’s World champion ⁦@RealBrittBaker @AdamColePro and #AEW Owner & GM @TonyKhan”

You can click here for the current AEW Dynamite line-up for tonight’s show in Chicago. Below are several photos and videos from last night’s appearance at the Bulls game:

THEY GOT THAT AEW RUB THE BULLS ARE ALL ELITE I LOVE BASKETBALL https://t.co/VvJktEgV4G pic.twitter.com/8bgd0yVd6v — Nhat Hoang (@NhatHoangRBLX) February 2, 2022

The AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD, The first TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Adam Cole at the Bulls game prior to AEW Dynamite tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/A3tEJd4ZD0 — 🌸 (@DayDreamThis) February 2, 2022

Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, Shawn Dean e Tony Khan estão presentes no jogo do Chicago Bulls nessa noite. pic.twitter.com/LiMZcBWwOd — AEW BRASIL (@BrasilAllElite) February 2, 2022

Yoo Tony,Brit,Jade, and Adam Cole at this bulls game I came too!! #AEW pic.twitter.com/Vv6xKOLxd7 — Myro (@myrofr) February 2, 2022