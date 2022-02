Real Name: Tiffany Lleyva

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 20, 1973

From: Monterrey, Mexico

Pro Debut: July 18, 1993

Trained By: El Vasco

Finishing Move: La Cavernaria

Biography

– On May 10, 1998, Tiffany defeated La Intrusa in a Hair vs Hair Match

– On June 21, Tiffany defeated La Bruja to retain the Northern Mexico Womens Title

– In late 1999, Tiffany began as a regular for AAA

– On April 19, 2000, Tiffany defeated Martha Villalobos to win the Mexican National Womens Title

– On June 30, Tiffany defeated Lola Gonzalez to retain the Mexican National Womens Title

– On December 23, Tiffany defeated Princesa Sugehit to retain the Mexican National Womens Title

– At Verano de Escandalo 2001, Tiffany fought Pimpinela Escarlata to a no-contest in a Hair vs Hair Match

– On March 2, 2003, Tiffany defeated Lady Apache to regain the Mexican National Womens Title

– On September 16, Tiffany & Chessman defeated Electroshock & Lady Apache to win the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

– On January 16, 2004, Tiffany & Chessman defeated Electroshock & Lady Apache to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

– On January 24, Tiffany & Chessman again defeated Electroshock & Lady Apache to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

– On January 29, Tiffany defeated Lady Apache to retain the Mexican National Womens Title

– On June 5, Tiffany & Chessman defeated Electroshock & Lady Apache to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

– On February 20, 2005, Tiffany defeated Lady Apache to win the vacant AAA Reina de Reinas Title

– On March 25, 2007, Tiffany defeated Cynthia Moreno, Rossy Moreno, Sexy Star, Faby Apache & Miss Janeth in an Elimination Match to win the vacant AAA Reina de Reinas Title

– In 2009, Tiffany left AAA and would be competing in CMLL the following year

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2017, Tiffany, Zeuxis & La Amapola defeated Estrellita, Marcela, & Princesa Sugehit

– On December 2, 2018, Tiffany defeated Hija de Karonte, Diosa Quetzal, Lady Flammer, Sexy Dulce, Lady Puma & Chik Tormenta to win the vacant KAOZ Womens Title

– On June 16, Tiffany defeated La Diva Salvaje in a Hair vs Hair Match