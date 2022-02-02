Sami Zayn crashes the Jackass Forever red carpet premiere in Los Angeles

The feud between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville continued over at the Los Angeles premiere of Jackass Forever as the former NXT and Intercontinental champion crashed the red carpet party.

Zayn started talking to reporters, mainly the one from Entertainment Tonight before Knoxville showed up from behind along with his crew. Before things could get messier, security then came and ejected Zayn from the red carpet.

With Zayn continuing to mouth off Knoxville, the Jackass star ran behind him to zap him but Zayn ran away.

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre was also present for the premiere.

You can see the confrontation between Zayn and Knoxville below.