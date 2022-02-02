Ricky Steamboat is coming to MLW
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW at SuperFight
Tickets Available at MLWLive.com!
Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is coming to MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
The legend returns to the hallowed grounds of the Grady Cole Center where “The Dragon” emerged as a main eventer and forever became a part of Charlotte’s rich wrestling history.
Celebrated as one of the sport’s all-time greats, Ricky Steamboat has signed on as the matchmaker for MLW’s big Charlotte card.
Steamboat will also appear for autograph and photo opportunities before the card.
Promising to give Charlotte fans a night of great wrestling action, Steamboat is actively putting together what promises to be a stacked card for a city Steamboat considers his hometown.
🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at MLWLive.com.
How will the ruthless Cesar Duran react to Steamboat’s presence?
Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!
Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.
🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWLive.com.
MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.
CARD:
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Jacob Fatu
Cesar Duran
nZo
World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan
Alicia Atout
Mads Krugger
Calvin Tankman
Pagano
Richard Holliday
National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)
Aramis
Arez
“The Judge” EJ Nduka
KC Navarro
Myron Reed
Matt Cross
TJP
Ikuro Kwon
Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows:
6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders
6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:30 p.m.: Showtime
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.
The venue is located at:
310 N Kings Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28204
Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.