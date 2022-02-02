Raw After Mania in Dallas tickets on pre-sale now

The pre-sale for the post-WrestleMania Monday Night Raw began today at Ticketmaster.com and fans can skip the line and get a ticket by using the pre-sale code WWEVIP. The code THEBUMP will also work from tomorrow at 10AM ET.

Tickets start from just $26 and currently go up all the way to $800 for official platinum seats. There’s also around $25 in additional fees and taxes attached to each ticket.

Live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the show known as the Raw After Mania is typically the wildest Raw of the year with an international crowd bringing a different atmosphere than usual.

The past two Raw After Mania events were held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic but with thousands of international fans attending WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, the Raw After Mania this year hopes to go back to its very best when it comes to crowd interaction.