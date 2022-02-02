NXT Vengeance Day update

A new title match has been announced for the WWE NXT Vengeance Day special.

The match will see WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction defend against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Toxic Attraction has been feuding with Pirotta, Hartwell and Kay Lee Ray for a few weeks now. Last week’s NXT show saw Toxic Attraction lose a six-woman match to the three Superstars. This week’s show featured KLR kidnapping Jayne and Dolin in a SUV and then driving away with them, but coming back without them.

KLR also stalked NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose around the WWE Performance Center, using her baseball bat to pressure the champ into a title match. The show ended with KLR saying she didn’t want to wait until Vengeance Day on February 15, so the KLR vs. Rose match was made for next Tuesday.

Vengeance Day will mark the first title defense for Dolin and Jayne since capturing the straps by defeating Pirotta and Hartwell, and former champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark in a Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc on November 9.

NXT Vengeance Day will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from this week’s NXT:

NXT North American Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK or Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Creed Brothers or The Grizzled Young Veterans

Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.