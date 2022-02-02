NXT UK to start airing on French television

Feb 2, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

NXT UK will be airing on French television starting Saturday, February 19 on AB1.

The news was announced by AB1 on their social media today. AB1 already has the rights for Raw and Smackdown, airing those shows on Wednesday and Saturday respectively. NXT UK now joins their Saturday line up with Philippe Chereau and Christophe Agius doing the French commentary.

The Philippines and the United Kingdom are the only two other countries where NXT UK also airs on television apart from the WWE Network, with TAP Sports airing it in Philippines and BT Sport airing it in the UK.

