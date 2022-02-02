Nia Jax comments on reports of Shane McMahon being let go by WWE.
Damnnn…nobody is safe. So I guess the narrative that you only have a job because you’re related to so & so, doesn’t really fit now does it 🤔
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) February 2, 2022
She is just the worst
Did this stupid waste of flesh really just make the Shane McMahon situation about herself?
Her name should be Nia Who. I grew up watching Shane in the early 2000’s, with his matches with Angle, Bischoff, Kane, and DX. To this day I still remember those times. No one will ever remember Nia maybe except her hole.
It’s funny, too many of the IWC are only funny in their own minds.