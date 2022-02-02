Larry D requests Impact release

Larry D (aka Lawrence D) has requested his release from Impact Wrestling.

After not being used for more than one month now, Larry took to Twitter on Tuesday and revealed that he has asked Impact officials to release him from his contract. He noted that he’s eager to make waves in other companies, and will be doing media to explain the release in coming weeks.

“I love @IMPACTWRESTLING with all my heart,ive been able to achieve things id never imagine! With heavy heart ive requested my release and am eager to make waves in other markets…I will be accepting podcast,interviews an other media in the coming weeks..much [heart emoji] all! Lets work!!,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on if Impact will grant the departure, but we will keep you updated.

Larry D began using his “Lawrence D” alter-ego on the November 25 Wrestle House 2 edition of Impact. He lost to Johnny Swinger that night, and then wrestled Rohit Raju to a No Contest on the December 10 Impact show, due to an attack by Josh Alexander. Larry then competed at the Throwback Throwdown II special event in December, performing as Badlands Bart against “Hard” Harry Hall (Jake Something). Bart took a loss to Harry in a Four Corners Bull Rope match, and that was Larry’s final match. Larry has continued to work for various indies, such as AAW and IWA-MS.

Larry made his Impact debut on October 19, 2019, losing to Acey Romero in the main event of the All Glory special. Both men would then sign with Impact, and the ended up forming a tag team called XXXL. It had been reported that they signed three year deals at the time. Romero requested his release back on August 30, and Impact granted the request on October 12.

There’s also no word on if WWE and AEW might have interest in Larry, but we will keep you updated.

