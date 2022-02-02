Kofi Kingston reflects on botched Royal Rumble spot

In a post on Instagram, Kofi Kingston highlighted the many negative comments he received after the botched Royal Rumble spot and wrote why he chose to do it.

Every year, Kofi has become known to escape elimination with some pretty cool stunts. Unfortunately, this time around, both his feet touch the floor in full camera view and was sent to the back after a few seconds of participation.

Kofi said the potential reward of the spot actually working and the sense of accomplishment of beating the odds when you defy the probabilities are the reason why he choose these high risks.

“But alas, it was not to be…this time…” Kofi wrote.

He said that even in failure there is a reward, one that may be more valuable than success. “Self learning and growth. True strength,” he continued, saying that failure forces you to take look within and learn about yourself.

He said that the post was not to get sympathy messages but to encourage those who might be wary of doing something because it’s risky or because they’re afraid.

“Push yourself to try, even when you know the risks,” Kofi said, noting that if he’s given another chance in choosing whether or not to make the attempt, he’d change nothing.