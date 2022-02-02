Brian Kendrick: “I crossed the line”
Brian Kendrick was booked for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, but was pulled by Tony Khan for controversial comments over time. Kendrick comments…
I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line.
— Brian Kendrick (@mrbriankendrick) February 3, 2022
I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.
— Brian Kendrick (@mrbriankendrick) February 3, 2022