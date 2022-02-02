2/2/22 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta (w/Danhausen and Orange Cassidy)

Moxley dodges a dropkick and Yuta dodges a lariat, but Moxley finally connects with a shot and applies a wrist-lock. Yuta gets free and applies a waist-lock, and then sends Moxley away and delivers a dropkick. Moxley goes to the floor and stares down Cassidy, and Yuta goes for a dive. Moxley catches Yuta and goes for a back suplex, but Yuta lands on his feet and delivers a dropkick. Yuta gets Moxley back into the ring and goes for another dropkick, but Moxley dodges it. Moxley throws Yuta to the mat and delivers a forearm. Moxley goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. They exchange shots, and Moxley sends Yuta to the floor. Yuta comes back in, and Moxley drops him with a pile driver. Moxley goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Moxley applies an STF, but Yuta gets free. Moxley backs Yuta into the corner and sets him up top. Moxley delivers a few chops and grinds his back with his fingers. Yuta comes back and sends Moxley back down, and then delivers a dropkick. Yuta delivers a Manhattan Drop and splashes Moxley in the corner. Yuta goes up top, but Moxley rolls to the apron.

They exchange shots, and Moxley connects with a series of headbutts. Moxley spikes Yuta on the apron and gets him back into the ring. Moxley and Cassidy stare down again, and then Danhausen curses Moxley. Yuta takes Moxley out with a dive. Yuta gets Moxley back into the ring and delivers a German suplex. Yuta goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Yuta gets a roll-up for two, but Moxley comes back with a cutter. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Yuta gets free and takes Moxley down. Yuta goes up top and hits a splash. Yuta goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Yuta delivers a few strikes, but Moxley comes back with one of his own. Yuta runs the ropes, but Moxley grabs him in a sleeper hold and then drops him with the King Kong Lariat. Moxley delivers elbow strikes and the Paradigm Shift, and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Bryan Danielson gets into the ring with a microphone. Danielson asks the crowd if they want to see them fight, and Danielson says he has always wanted to fight as well. Danielson says Moxley was the best AEW World Champion, and if Moxley had support he thinks he would still be the champion. Danielson says that’s when he realized that they shouldn’t be fighting, but they should be fighting together. Danielson says there is no reason a Millennial Cowboy should be the AEW World Champion, no reason why a man dressed as a dinosaur should be half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, and no reason why someone who’s biggest contribution to society is creating a blog should be AEW TNT Champion. Danielson says they can run the place together and asks what if they took some of the young guys under their wings and trained them together. Danielson says Moxley doesn’t have to answer right now, but he wants him to think about it. Danielson extends his hand, but Moxley walks away. Danielson says it is a lot of pressure, and tells Moxley to think about it.

The video package for the feud between CM Punk and MJF airs.

Brandi Rhodes is in the ring. Before she can talk much, Dan Lambert interrupts. Lambert says Rhodes needs a reality check and insults Cody, her job, and her accent. He says there is no faking that she is getting booed over him, and Ethan Page laughs. Rhodes says the only reason they hired Page was to get to Josh Alexander. Rhodes says she doesn’t know why Lambert has beef with her and brings up his gym and accomplishments. Rhodes says it is telling that Lambert’s best fighter got knocked out by Jake Paul, and brings up Amanda Nunez. Rhodes tells Lambert he should be spending more time with his team than in AEW. Lambert says it is about time that Rhodes and her whole family turn heel, because the only face turn she has if from her old job when she was turned face down. Rhodes slaps Lambert in the face, and he says he has a few more thinks he wants to accomplish before he goes down in a flaming ball of Cancel Culture. Page Vanzant comes out and backs Rhodes into the corner. The women’s locker room empties and they pull Vanzant and Rhodes apart.

Backstage, Matt Hardy says he is disappointed in Private Party for not bringing home the AEW World Tag Team Championship last Friday night, and says Isiah Kassidy is answering Sammy Guevara’s open challenge for the TNT title this Friday. Andrade walks up, and Hardy makes excuses for Private Party. Kassidy tries to joke with Andrade, but Andrade doesn’t. Hardy asks Andrade about Darby Allin, and Andrade says he is working on it and walks away. Hardy tells Kassidy not to fail him this Friday.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King and Malakai Black)

PAC, who is blindfolded, and Black start the match. Black goes for a shot, but PAC ducks. PAC keeps dodges Black’s attacks, and then delivers a few quick kicks. PAC kicks Black in the face and sends him to the floor. PAC pulls the blindfold off, and Penta dropkicks King to the floor. PAC kicks Black back to the floor, and then Penta dives onto King as PAC dives onto Black. PAC gets Black back into the ring and tags in Penta. Penta delivers a double stomp as PAC holds onto Black. Penta goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Penta kicks Black in the leg and delivers a chop in the ropes. PAC tags back in and delivers an elbow to Black’s back. King delivers a shot to Penta’s back and tags in as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, King is sent to the floor and Penta gets a two count on Black. Penta delivers a Backstabber and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. PAC tags in as Black kicks Penta to the mat. PAC and Black exchange shots, and Black gains the advantage and delivers a sliding knee strike. Black goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Black delivers another knee strike and goes for another cover, but PAC kicks out again. PAC sends Black off the ropes and delivers a German suplex. PAC follows with a Brain Buster and goes for the cover, but King breaks it up. Penta and King exchange shots and Penta takes King out on the floor. Penta connects with a dive as PAC and Black are in the ring. PAC delivers a thrust kick and tags in Penta. Penta and PAC go for the Fear Factor, but King shoves PAC to the floor. Black spits the black mist in Penta’s face and then he and King deliver Dante’s Inferno and get the pin fall.

Winners: The Kings of the Black Throne

Adam Cole cuts a promo. He says he is still undefeated in singles competition in AEW, because Orange Cassidy didn’t beat him. He says it was a fluke and it didn’t count. He says he is still not getting the respect that he deserves in AEW, and it is about time he takes what he wants. He says he will beat and hurt Evil Uno this Friday on Rampage, and then everyone will know what he wants.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. Ruby Soho

They exchange a few shots, but Rose takes Soho down with a scoop slam. Soho comes back and takes Rose down and goes for a cover, but Rose kicks out quickly. Soho goes for a back elbow in the corner, but Rose kicks her up and slams her down. Rose goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Rose applies a Front Chancery, and then tosses her across the ring. Rose goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Rose bites Soho’s fingers and sends her to the corner. Rose puts her boot in Soho’s face, but Soho fights back with a few chops. Rose delivers a headbutt and follows with a scoop slam. Rose connects with a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Soho comes back and comes off the ropes, but Rose drops her with a Death Valley Driver. Rose goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rose and Soho are on the apron. Soho delivers a headbutt and picks Rose up. Rose delivers a face-buster on the apron, but Guerrero distracts Soho. Rose delivers a spine-buster on the apron and gets Soho back into the ring. Rose goes for the Beast Bomb, but Soho counters with No Future. Soho goes for the cover, but Guerrero pulls Rose’s foot under the ropes. Soho goes after Guerrero, but Rose drags her back into the ring. Rose slams Soho to the mat and goes up top, but Soho comes back and cuts her off. Soho climbs as well and goes for a hurricanrana, but Rose holds on and goes for an avalanche Beast Bomb. Soho escapes and comes back, but Rose slams her down. Rose connects with a senton and delivers the Beast Bomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Nyla Rose

The Gunn Club are backstage and they mock Jungle Boy. He tries to fight them off, but they triple team him and beat him outside the arena. They toss him over a snow bank, and the Luchasaurus and Christian Cage rush out and chase them off and then check on Jungle Boy.

Tony Schiavone interviews the AEW World Champion, Adam Page. Page says he has been the champion for 81 days and only been able to defend the title twice. He says he doesn’t give a shit what kind of match Lance Archer wants to have, but he needs it. He tells Archer he doesn’t want it next week, and calls Archer out to the ring. Dan Lambert interrupts, and Jake Roberts is with him. Lambert says he is surprised that Page is here and didn’t stay in Cleveland, and then Roberts says Page seems different. He asks Page if he is having nightmares, and then Archer busts through them and hits the ring. Page takes him out on the floor and sends him into the steel steps. Lambert hits Page with a chair, but Page gets Lambert in the ring. Archer cuts Page off and slams him into the steps. Archer sends Page through the timekeeper’s table with a Blackout.

Chris Jericho cuts a promo backstage. He says what Santana and Ortiz did last week was disrespectful, embarrassing, and uncalled for. He asks if Eddie Kingston had a hold over them, and when it comes to AEW he is the biggest influencer. He says he wants to hear from them, face-to-face, and is demanding a full Inner Circle Team Meeting next week on Dynamite.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Isiah Kassidy

-FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jay Lethal

-Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Championship – Texas Deathmatch: Adam Page (c) vs. Lance Archer

-Inner Circle Team Meeting

Match #4 – Singles Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

MJF backs into the ropes, but Punk delivers shots to him anyway. Punk beats MJF into the crowd and beats him down on the stairs. Punk crotches MJF on the hand rail and delivers a right hand. Punk delivers right hands to MJF and tosses him back to ringside. Punk tosses MJF back into the ring and delivers a scoop slam. Punk delivers a second scoop slam and then pulls on his ear. Punk delivers a third scoop slam, and then a fourth. Punk sets up for a Macho Man elbow drop, but MJF rolls to the corner. Punk charges, but MJF moves and Punk goes shoulder-first into the ring post. MJF stands on Punk’s hand on the timekeeper’s table, and then drops a knee onto Punk’s wrist as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF continues to work over Punk’s arm and gets him up top. Punk fires back with elbow strikes to knock MJF down. Punk connects with a cross-body and sends MJF to the corner. Punk connects with a running knee lift and drops MJF with a bulldog. Punk sets up for the GTS, but MJF rolls to the apron. Punk follows him and drops him with a scoop slam on the apron. Punk rolls MJF back into the ring and goes up top, but MJF cuts him off. MJF suplexes Punk from the top and goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. MJF picks Punk up, but Punk counters with a Pepsi Twist. MJF comes back and chokes Punk with some tape from around his wrist. Punk fights back, but MJF chokes him again and locks in a body-scissors. The referee raises Punk’s hand three times and it hits the mat all three times and the referee calls for the bell. The referee raises MJF’s hand, but he sees the tape as it drops to the mat, and he says the match is restarted.

Punk gets a roll-up for two, and then drops MJF with a series of right hands. Punk slams MJF into the corner and follows with a series of right hands. Punk delivers a Manhattan Drop and follows with a lariat. MJF kicks Punk away and Punk spills to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Punk sends MJF into the ring and drops him with a springboard clothesline. Punk goes for the GTS, but MJF grabs the ropes and goes to the apron. MJF drapes Punk’s arm over the top rope, but Punk sends him to the floor. Punk sends MJF into the barricade with a dive and gets him back into the ring. MJF kicks Punk in the knee and delivers a double stomp to Punk’s arm. MJF slams Punk’s knee into the mat and locks in a modified Texas Cloverleaf. Punk counters and applies an STF. Punk gets a quick two count and then picks MJF up, but his knee gives out. MJG gets a roll-up for two and then drops Punk with a side-headlock take-over for two. Punk turns it into a two count of his own, but MJF applies an ankle lock. Punk sends him face-first into the turnbuckle, and they exchange shots. MJF pokes Punk in the eye, but Punk comes back with a right hand. Punk drops MJF with a reverse-rana and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. MJF goes for Salt of the Earth, but Punk fights him off. MJF chop blocks Punk’s knee a few times and then delivers a pump-handle slam. MJF goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Punk gets a waist-lock, but MJF delivers a low blow behind the referee’s back. MJF goes for the cover with his feet on the ropes, but Punk kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF is working over Punk’s leg. Punk counters with a roll-up for two, and then delivers a leg lariat. Punk slams MJF into the corner and delivers a knee lift. MJF bites Punk’s fingers, and then his head. MJF puts Punk up top, but Punk bites him back. Punk delivers an avalanche Pepsi Plunge, but MJF rolls out of the ring. MJF comes back and goes for a Tombstone Piledriver, but Punk counters. MJF counters right back with a roll-up for two, but Punk comes back with a roundhouse kick. Punk hits the Macho Man elbow drop and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Punk sets up for the GTS, but MJF rolls to the floor. Wardlow comes to the stage and stares down Punk. Wardlow steps over MJF and gets in Punk’s face. Wardlow steps out of the way and allows Punk to grab MJF. Punk rolls MJF into the ring and looks back at Wardlow. Wardlow acts like he is going to get on the apron, and MJF knocks Punk out with the diamond ring behind the referee’s back and gets the pin fall.

Winner: MJF

-After the match, Wardlow looks on from the outside as MJF raises celebrates in the ring. We see that Wardlow passed the ring to MJF on the replays, but Wardlow shakes his head on the outside. Wardlow gets into the ring and MJF passes the ring back to him. MJF sits down in the ring and Wardlow stands behind him as the show comes to a close.