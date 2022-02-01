WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.865 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.61% from last week’s 1.766 million viewers for the Rumble go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.083 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.822 million), the second hour drew 1.879 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.882 million) and the final hour drew 1.633 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.594 million).

Monday’s post-Rumble RAW drew a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 2.17% from last week’s 0.46 key demo rating. That 0.47 key demo rating represents 615,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.65% from the 605,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.46 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.822 million viewers, also ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in the key demographic.

RAW ranked #10 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, 1000 Pound Sisters, and Gutfeld!. This is equal with last week’s #10 ranking for the night in viewership.

This week’s Royal Rumble go-home RAW drew the best audience since August 30 and the best key demo rating since the November 22 post-Survivor Series episode. The first hour of this week’s RAW drew 2.083 million viewers, which is the first time an hour of RAW has topped 2 million viewers since the post-SummerSlam episode on August 23. The drop from hour one to hour three was 21.6%, which is the biggest first-to-third hour drop since March 30, 2020. This week’s RAW viewership was up 5.61% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 2.17% from last week.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 3.537 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 4.248 million viewers on CBS, Kenan on NBC drew 1.983 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 6.005 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s March drew 287,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. 911: Lone Star drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.79.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 1.42% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 18.96from the same week in 2021. The episode one year ago was also the post-Royal Rumble show.

Monday’s RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH had a few segments and matches advertised ahead of time – fallout from the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar picking his WrestleMania 38 opponent, new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP celebrating the Rumble win, Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, plus Ronda Rousey’s returns to RAW, which was the main event segment.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode