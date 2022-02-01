WWE NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center with more build for the upcoming Vengeance Day event.

WWE has not confirmed if the two semi-finals matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will air this week or on next week’s go-home show but the finals are confirmed for Vengeance Day on February 15. The semi-finals matches are MSK vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, plus The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.

The 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Classic is scheduled to begin this month, so it’s possible that WWE begins to announce those teams on tonight’s show.

Tonight’s NXT will be headlined by a big six-man match with Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers).

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

* Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.