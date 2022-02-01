What happened after RAW

As noted, last night’s WWE RAW saw Ronda Rousey slam RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch after Lynch interrupted her promo. Rousey said she would have her answer for her WrestleMania 38 opponent on Friday’s SmackDown, and then left. WWE Hall of Famer Lita then came out and challenged Lynch to a match at Elimination Chamber. The match was confirmed and the show ended.

In an update, Lynch was then squashed by Bianca Belair in a 12 second dark main event after RAW went off the air.

Lynch tried to escape the arena but was chased back to the ring by Lita. Lynch ran back in but was caught by a KOD from Belair for the pin.

Below is video from the dark main event at RAW: