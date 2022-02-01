Update on Riddle/Royal Rumble report

There are conflicting reports on WWE’s original plan for the Men’s Royal Rumble finish.

We noted on Monday, via PWInsider, how Riddle was originally planned to be the winner of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday in St. Louis. The report noted that Randy Orton was also discussed for a big hometown win, but WWE went with Riddle until the decision was made to have Brock Lesnar win. This was interesting as an earlier report from WrestleVotes stated how some in WWE creative believe they should hold off on the Orton vs. Riddle match until it could be for the WWE Title.

In an update, a new report from Ringside News notes how a tenured member of WWE creative says the previous report on Riddle winning the match “is not true” as WWE writers were told, at least two weeks before The Rumble, that Lesnar would be winning the match.

It was also noted that the WWE creative team was not told of the finish for the WWE Title match between Lesnar and new champion Bobby Lashley, but they “were told Brock was winning the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match,” showing Lesnar’s win was not a last minute decision.

Furthermore, it was noted by Fightful Select that multiple WWE sources heard Lesnar was penciled in as the Rumble winner at least two weeks before the show. It was also said that people close to Riddle say he was never told he’d be winning, and while one source said they’d heard another name was going to win the match before Lesnar, it wasn’t Riddle.

There were said to be “many” finishes considered for the Men’s Rumble Match, but they all involved Lesnar getting the win.

Stay tuned for more.