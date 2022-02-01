Riho injury updates

AEW star Riho is expected to be out of action for three months.

As noted, Riho revealed on Twitter this week that she had returned to Japan to recover from a broken collarbone. She did not include a timeframe on her return to the ring.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion is expected to be out of action for three months.

It was also revealed that Riho suffered the injury during her loss to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker at Battle of The Belts on January 8. The injury occurred early on in the match, but Riho was able to finish the match and never complained about the injury.

Stay tuned for more on Riho’s status.