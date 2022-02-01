Nia Jax gets the call to be in the Rumble…and tells WWE to “f*ck off”

Speaking to Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Nia Jax revealed that she was offered a spot in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match and refused it by giving them a piece of her mind.

Jax explained how not all her stuff was sent back and when she got a call from WWE, she thought it was about her missing items.

“Hey we’re just calling to see if you’d be interested in participating in the Royal Rumble,” Jax recounted how the caller greeted her. She initially thought it was a joke and then realized it wasn’t.

“Oh f*ck no. I’m not coming back,” Jax replied to the person from talent relations who she did not mention by name.

She said that the caller told her they were going to offer her money and she answered back by saying that she’s still under the 90-day no-compete, so they will still be paying her for doing nothing.

Jax, who described the call as a slap in the face, was told that they were compiling a list of individuals who agreed to do the match and then the list would be forwarded to Vince McMahon for him to choose who goes in and who does not.

“F*ck no. How much more can you sh-t on me? F*ck you, that’s such bullsh-t,” she continued.

Jax was released in November 2021 while she was taking time away due to mental health issues.

The podcast is available now and the description reads, “Lena Fanene, f.k.a. WWE Superstar Nia Jax, is on The Sessions to spill gallons and gallons of tea. The firebrand Superstar discusses a wild WWE career, including the true stories of the time she broke Becky Lynch’s face … and why, exactly, she got released late last year. Plus, find out the ins and outs of filming Total Divas, how she learned to take the RKO in a day, and how she struggled to separate the line between her character and herself.”