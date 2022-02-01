News on Royal Rumble economic impact, gate, merchandise

Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Dome at America’s Center was reportedly a big-time draw for St. Louis, according to the local NBC affiliate.

The Explore St. Louis organization reports that the WWE Royal Rumble had a local economic impact of $8.3 million in revenue “supporting the jobs of thousands of hospitality professionals throughout the region.”

It was noted that The Rumble also generated 11,000 hotel room stays in the area.

WWE announced 44,390 fans in attendance for The Rumble this past Saturday night. The sellout crowd would be the second-most-attended WWE event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, behind last August’s SummerSlam event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to Sports Business Journal. SummerSlam had announced attendance of 51,326.

The 2022 Rumble also accounted for the second-highest gate in the 35 year history of The Rumble event.

Furthermore, Saturday’s Premium Live Event delivered a record amount of merchandise sales for a Rumble event. It was noted that along with event-specific apparel, the best sellers of the night came from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and the returning Ronda Rousey. Rapper Bad Bunny, who returned as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Rumble, was also a top seller.