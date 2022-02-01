Brian Kendrick to make AEW debut on Dynamite

Veteran pro wrestler Brian KendrickFightful Select reported earlier this evening that Kendrick had received his WWE release, and was no longer under contract.

AEW then announced that Kendrick will make his debut against Jon Moxley tomorrow night on Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

“In his #AEW debut, @mrbriankendrick will face the toughest of tests tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork when he goes one-on-one with former AEW World Champion @JonMoxley! Jon Moxley vs Brian Kendrick tomorrow night LIVE on Wednesday Night Dynamite!,” they wrote.

There is no word yet on if Kendrick is under contract to AEW, but we will keep you updated.

Kendrick has not wrestled since teaming with Mansoor for a win over 2point0 on the October 30 edition of WWE 205 Live. He announced in early 2021 that he was semi-retired, and that he was transitioning into the role of a WWE Producer, but would still wrestle part-time.

Stay tuned for more on Kendrick. You can see AEW’s announcement below, along with the updated line-up for Dynamite on TBS:

* Brian Kendrick debuts vs. Jon Moxley

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose

* CM Punk vs. MJF