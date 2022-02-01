Bret Hart announced for movie to be crowdfunded

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is set to star in a new crime drama film.

It was announced today that The Hitman will start in the feature film crime drama called “The Outlaw Murders,” which is being crowd-funded.

Hart will star as an experienced police detective, Inspector Carlisle, with a checkered past. Official promotional material for the movie notes that Hart’s character “has been tasked with conducting an investigation of a mass murder involving a biker gang he was once a part of. Employing an improvisational technique the mystery behind the murders will unfold throughout the picture as a unique cast of characters share their personal versions of the events under the pressure of a police interrogation. The film will cut back and forth between depictions of the present day investigation, the past events surrounding the murders and the back-story behind each character. The Outlaw Murders will provide the audience with a healthy blend of who-done-it mystery, deep character study, dark humor and action packed gunplay.”

“The Outlaw Murders” is being crowd-funded via Indiegogo from February 1 – April 2 at the following link. As of this writing, the film has raised $0 of a fixed goal of $102,556. The Indigogo page includes details on several perks, including the Hitman Highway Video Game. The page also has details on the directors, their film-making methods, and more. The brothers previously released the “Muskie Point” movie, which you can watch for free on Tubi via this link.

Stay tuned for more on the film. Below is official promotional material for the film, sent to us today by the directors, along with clips of Bret and Director Stephen Sewell discussing the film: