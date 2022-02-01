Batista in Nissan’s Super Bowl ad

Former WWE Champion Batista will be featured in a Super Bowl LVI commercial.

Nissan has released a trailer for their new “Thrill Driver” campaign that will be released on Sunday, February 13 during the big NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. The commercial features Batista, actor/comedian Eugene Levy, and actress Danai Gurira.

Batista stars as “The Pointman” in the commercial, which you can see a teaser for below.

The Animal tweeted on the commercial and wrote, “BRING ON THE THRILLS! Check out the first-look trailer for @NissanUSA’s #ThrillDriver with me, @DanaiGurira, and @Realeugenelevy like you’ve never seen him before. #NissanPartner”

Stay tuned for more. You can see related tweets and trailers below: