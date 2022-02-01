2/1/22 AEW Dark Results

Feb 1, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.

  1. Anthony Ogogo vs. Marcus Kross
  2. Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk
  3. QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona
  4. 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) (w/Daniel Garcia) defeated ISH and Kidd Bandit
  5. Lance Archer defeated Jordan Costa
  6. Marina Shafir defeated Reka Tehaka
  7. The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) defeated Cameron Stewart and Dante Casanova
  8. Tony Nese defeated Zack Clayton
  9. Kiera Hogan defeated Mazzerati
  10. Dark Order (10 and Alan Angels) defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash
  11. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson)
  12. Lee Moriarty defeated Joey Janela (w/Kayla Rossi)

