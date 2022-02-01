2/1/22 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.
—
- Anthony Ogogo vs. Marcus Kross
- Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk
- QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona
- 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) (w/Daniel Garcia) defeated ISH and Kidd Bandit
- Lance Archer defeated Jordan Costa
- Marina Shafir defeated Reka Tehaka
- The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) defeated Cameron Stewart and Dante Casanova
- Tony Nese defeated Zack Clayton
- Kiera Hogan defeated Mazzerati
- Dark Order (10 and Alan Angels) defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash
- Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson)
- Lee Moriarty defeated Joey Janela (w/Kayla Rossi)