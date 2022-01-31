Shane McMahon set for both Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania

Dave Meltzer of the Observer is reporting that Shane McMahon is booked to appear at both the Elimination Chamber and the WrestleMania events.

McMahon returned on Saturday at the Royal Rumble for his first appearance since WrestleMania 37 where he lost his match against Braun Strowman. He was part of the final four and was eventually clotheslined over the top rope by the winner Brock Lesnar.

Despite having a performer contract, McMahon took a step back from his on-screen role over the past year although we’ll be seeing more of him during the next several weeks.

It remains to be seen what McMahon’s role at the Chamber will be. The show will take place in February from Saudi Arabia.