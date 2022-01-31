Notes on Kelly Kelly and Serena Deeb

Jan 31, 2022 - by James Walsh

– Former WWE Superstar and former Divas champion Kelly Kelly returned to the ring last night at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. She competed in the women’s Rumble match, entering at #4. After her performance, she responded to a user on Twitter saying she’s the “perfect example of plastic surgery gone wrong.”
The Twitter user wrote on Kelly Kelly, “Kids, this is a perfect example of plastic surgery gone wrong. There was nothing wrong with her before & she was absolutely gorgeous & surgery has made her completely unrecognizable. Be happy with what you were given.”

The former champion later responded, “Literally I was 25 when I retired it’s been 10 years. No surgery once so ever it’s called becoming a WOMEN, which obviously you know nothing about!! Let’s do a 10-year challenge on you, and see what you look like before and after sir.”
